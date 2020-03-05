Time to ‘spring forward’ and replace smoke, CO2 alarm batteries: London Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

We’re about to lose an hour of sleep on Sunday, thanks to Daylight Saving Time.

But now’s a good time to change the clocks and to also practice fire safety, according to the London Fire Department.

“We’d like Londoners [to] change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” Deputy Fire Chief Matt Hepditch told 980 CFPL.

“We also want to make sure Londoners are staying safe throughout the year, and they’re testing [and cleaning] their smoke alarms monthly.”

Hepditch also reminds the public to check the expiry date on alarms.

“Some smoke alarms have the dates on the outside of the alarm, others will have it on the inside,” he said.

“Take a look on the inside where the battery is installed, or where it’s connected through the electrical plug.”

Smoke alarms typically expire after 10 years, and carbon monoxide alarms last for eight to 10 years.

When installing new alarms, the deputy chief says certain alarms must be placed in certain locations.

“Smoke alarms need to be installed on every floor level of the home or outside sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide alarms need to be installed adjacent to the sleeping areas within the home as well.”

Hepditch reiterates the ‘look while you cook’ rule to avoid starting a fire in the kitchen.

He also recommends families to create a fire escape plan and practice throughout the year.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m.