Nakusp RCMP confirm Needles, B.C. deaths as murder-suicide.

The RCMP Southeast Major Crimes Unit and the Nakusp RCMP are continuing their investigation into the deaths of two Needles, B.C. men.

WATCH: Two dead in Needles, B.C. shooting

RCMP were called to two separate homes on Dec. 18, 2017, and found one man dead at each residence.

Both men died from gunshot wounds.

RCMP confirm the death of the 83-year-old man was a homicide, while the death of the 58-year-old man was non-criminal in nature.