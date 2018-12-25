Vancouver firefighters called to 3rd RV fire in recent months

Crews were called to extinguish a fire in an RV in East Vancouver on Tuesday morning — the third such fire in recent months.

Assistant chief of operations Sheldon Young said it happened near 11th Avenue and Boundary Road before noon.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the camper, and the occupant had fled.

READ MORE: Chilliwack RV fire sparks a warning about space heaters

Young said fire investigators have determined the blaze was accidental in nature, though don’t know a cause yet. He said no one was hurt.

“The vehicle was not registered, so we were unable to find out who the owner of it is. Our concerns is that someone is left homeless.

“There was a bit of a hoarding situation going on in the vehicle.”

WATCH: Dramatic fire in downtown Vancouver shows dangerous homeless conditions

Young said Vancouver police had also run the vehicle’s VIN number, but weren’t able to determine an owner or a province of registration, either.

READ MORE: Torched camper raises new concerns about Vancouver’s RV-living community

The camper was parked in an area popular with people who live in RVs, one of several in East Vancouver.

“We have had a couple of other fires in RVs in in similar locations — one near the Home Depot there, close to Terminal, one on Malkin,” he said.

“Obviously when you have people living in motor homes with a bunch of contents and you have heating appliances and whatnot inside, it can create problems with regards to unsafe living conditions.”