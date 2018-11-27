Chilliwack RV fire sparks a warning about space heaters

Chilliwack firefighters have a warning for people who use space heaters in confined areas after crews were called late Monday afternoon to douse a blaze that torched the interior of a recreational vehicle (RV) in the 9700 block of Skrhelam Crescent.

It turns out the vehicle owner had earlier placed a space heater inside the RV.

Crews put out the fire before it could spread to neighbouring vehicles.

The vehicle’s interior was destroyed but fortunately, no one was hurt.

Fire officials are reminding homeowners that all heaters need at least three feet of space apart from anything that can burn, and they should also be placed on a solid, flat surface.