Crime

Surrey RCMP recover seats from custom bike for special-needs girl; bike still missing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Bike for child with complex needs stolen in Surrey
A bicycle meant for a little girl with complex needs has been stolen in Surrey. It was taken just before noon on Monday outside the Surrey Christian School and the thief was caught on surveillance video.
Surrey RCMP say they’ve recovered a pair of seats from a stolen, specially modified bike belonging to a girl with complex needs.

But the electric bicycle itself, critical for the girl’s family to help get her around, remains missing.

Police say the bike was stolen near 162 Street and 88 Avenue shortly before noon on Monday.

The girl’s father had secured the bike while he went inside a local school, when security video captured a man cutting the lock and riding away on the bicycle.

“This child has needs that require her to be in this special seat that you would have seen in the pictures that we have shared,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said. “These seats that are on the bike, they are custom-made, which are specific to this child,”

Police said on Friday that a passerby had found the bike’s two seats on a trail near 95A Avenue and 160 Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-139199.

 

