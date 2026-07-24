‘Today was one of the worst days,’ friend says of inquest into death of Boden Umpherville

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Friends and family of a man who died following an encounter with Prince Albert police officers say they have lost trust in the justice system after hearing conflicting testimony at a Prince Albert coroner’s inquest this week.

One of the responding paramedics and Serious Incident Response Team experts took the stand on the fourth day to provide insight on the events leading to the death of 40-year-old Boden Umpherville following police use of force involving tasers, batons and pepper spray during an arrest attempt on April 1, 2023.

“Today was one of the worst days,” says Chase Sinclair, who was close friends with Umpherville. “It made me feel angry. It made me feel like there was no humanity left in anybody.”

Umpherville died in hospital weeks after being declared brain dead following a cardiac arrest. Forensic pathologist Shaun Ladham had testified Umpherville’s cardiac death was in part caused by an obstructed airway from body positioning and drug use.

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Police had initially stopped the vehicle due to reports it had been stolen. While investigating, police said they discovered warrants out for the arrest of Umpherville, who was a passenger in the vehicle, on drug charges and breach of release.

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Multiple officers have said Umpherville resisted arrest and reported they believed he was reaching for a gun at his waist.

Some of Umpherville’s family members have previously expressed they no longer feel safe with police and first responders and say that aspects of the inquest have favoured police.

Saskatoon Police Service Const. Michael Kot addressed the use of tasers during the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response (SIRT) investigation into the incident.

Kot says officers used a Taser 7 and cartridges with a range of four to 12 feet, with police officers firing 11 times alongside warning arcs during the struggle.

“They stated that the arc was a de-escalation tactic, but we’re human beings and we respond to words,” Sinclair said. “So, we should just stop for a minute and maybe talk, and maybe it was just a simple conversation that could prevent all this.”

SIRT firearms expert and Saskatoon police officer Michael Johnson said a nine-millimetre handgun believed to be Umpherville’s was recovered from the scene. Evidence recovered the gun in a shoulder holster.

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As paramedics arrived on scene, first responder Chris Pacey was reportedly told by police Umpherville was being aggressive and resisting police.

Pacey says he first saw Umpherville lying on his stomach, with his hands cuffed behind his back and that he appeared to need medical assistance.

Officers have testified they had rolled Umpherville onto his side after handcuffing him.

“It just proves their lack of care for the individual that they’re dealing with, right?” said Sinclair. “There was no urgency from them, so why would there be urgency from the EMTS?”

Sinclair believes there are gaps in the system and that an independent opinion is missing from the inquest.

The inquest is expected to continue Friday.