Richmond Hill vehicle fire being investigated as arson

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire that damaged two vehicles in Richmond Hill is being investigated by York Regional Police as a potential arson.

Fire crews were called to a home on Gatcombe Circle in the Regent Street and Elgin Mills Road area just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On scene they found two vehicles on fire in the driveway.

The home was evacuated as a precaution and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.