Richmond Hill vehicle fire being investigated as arson

A fire that damaged two vehicles in Richmond Hill is being investigated by York Regional Police as a potential arson.
Fire crews were called to a home on Gatcombe Circle in the Regent Street and Elgin Mills Road area just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.
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On scene they found two vehicles on fire in the driveway.
The home was evacuated as a precaution and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
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