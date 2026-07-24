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Crime

Richmond Hill vehicle fire being investigated as arson

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 11:22 am
1 min read
Two vehicles that were severely damaged by fire in Richmond Hill is being investigated as arson. View image in full screen
Two vehicles that were severely damaged by fire in Richmond Hill is being investigated as arson. Marc Cormier / Global News
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A fire that damaged two vehicles in Richmond Hill is being investigated by York Regional Police as a potential arson.

Fire crews were called to a home on Gatcombe Circle in the Regent Street and Elgin Mills Road area just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

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On scene they found two vehicles on fire in the driveway.

The home was evacuated as a precaution and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

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