Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Kamloops’ Red Bridge

The RCMP says it believes a fire that destroyed Kamloops’ historic Red Bridge on Thursday was the result of arson.

Mounties were called to help firefighters at the bridge shortly before 3:30 a.m., by which time the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

The bridge ultimately collapsed and has been “sadly completely destroyed,” RCMP said in a Friday media release.

“The investigation is still in its very early stages, but we do believe the Red Bridge was intentionally set on fire and we are treating it as arson, based on the information and evidence reviewed so far,” said Kamloops RCMP Officer in Charge Supt. Jeff Pelley.

“The Red Bridge was an important and historic part of our community’s infrastructure; it is extremely disheartening to think that it was purposely destroyed.”

Mounties said the Thursday fire was the second this week. Another fire was reported on the bridge around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.

Police and Kamloops Fire Rescue are appealing for tips and video shot in the area as they investigate the fire.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the waterway or the shorelines near the bridge is being asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800 and reference file 2024-31206.