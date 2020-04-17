Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

West Kelowna asks hikers to avoid northern sections of Mount Boucherie amid fire mitigation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 6:04 pm
A view from Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna. While the fire mitigation work is taking place, hikers are encouraged to stay on the primary southbound trail through Eain Lamont Park.
A view from Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna. While the fire mitigation work is taking place, hikers are encouraged to stay on the primary southbound trail through Eain Lamont Park. Julie Forrest

The City of West Kelowna is asking outdoor enthusiasts to avoid the northern sections of Mount Boucherie for the next two to three weeks.

On Friday, the city said crews will be conducting forest fire mitigation work in and around Eain Lamont Park, which is off Lakeview Cove Road and Trevor Drive.

Related News

A former volcano, Mount Boucherie is a popular hiking area that offers sweeping views of the Central Okanagan, including Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Fire season just two weeks old in B.C., but 18 active fires so far

“Hikers are are encouraged to stay on the primary, southbound trail through the park, leading from the main parking lot, instead of using the paths to the north and west,” the city said Friday.

“Please use caution in the park, obey signs, avoid work staging areas and watch for crews and equipment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city added that to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, park users must maintain a safe physical distance of two metres or more.

The city noted that the mitigation work is being funded by the community resiliency investment program. For more about that program, click here.

Fast-moving Brackendale wildfire difficult to fight
Fast-moving Brackendale wildfire difficult to fight
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganWest Kelownacentral okanaganBC WildfireCity of West Kelownawildfire preventionmount boucherieFire MitigationMitigation Work
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.