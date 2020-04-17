West Kelowna asks hikers to avoid northern sections of Mount Boucherie amid fire mitigation

Send this page to someone via email

The City of West Kelowna is asking outdoor enthusiasts to avoid the northern sections of Mount Boucherie for the next two to three weeks.

On Friday, the city said crews will be conducting forest fire mitigation work in and around Eain Lamont Park, which is off Lakeview Cove Road and Trevor Drive.

A former volcano, Mount Boucherie is a popular hiking area that offers sweeping views of the Central Okanagan, including Okanagan Lake.

“Hikers are are encouraged to stay on the primary, southbound trail through the park, leading from the main parking lot, instead of using the paths to the north and west,” the city said Friday.

“Please use caution in the park, obey signs, avoid work staging areas and watch for crews and equipment.”

The city added that to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, park users must maintain a safe physical distance of two metres or more.

The city noted that the mitigation work is being funded by the community resiliency investment program. For more about that program, click here.

