British Columbia-wide burn ban takes effect Thursday

British Columbia is banning most open burning activities effective noon on Thursday.

Campfires, defined as recreational fires that are no larger than 50 cm wide by 50 cm high, are not covered by the provincial ban.

However, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan issued its own campfire ban earlier this month.

As of Wednesday, the fire danger rating was set at ‘low’ for much of B.C., though the south and central coast were rated at ‘moderate’ with small pockets rated at ‘high.’

Category 2 fires (backyard and industrial burning) and Category 3 fires (industrial and resource management burning) are both banned.

Fireworks, sky lanterns and burn barrels are also covered by the ban.

The ban covers all public and private land within the province, unless otherwise specified by a local government.

On Wednesday a wildfire broke out in B.C.’s Squamish Valley that RCMP say was likely started by a slash pile burn that got out of control.