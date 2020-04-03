Coronavirus: Campfire ban announced for Central Okanagan to help battle COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A campfire ban has been introduced across the Central Okanagan because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan said effective immediately, campfires are now prohibited throughout all Central Okanagan municipalities and local fire service areas.

The decision, said the regional district, was made to reduce potential air pollution in support of COVID-19 health efforts, and will remain in effect until further notice.

“This follows last week’s decision from B.C. environment and health officials to suspend open burning until at least April 15 in high sensitivity areas, including the Central Okanagan,” the regional district said in a press release.

Communities under the campfire ban are Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country, the Regional District of Central Okanagan, plus Central Okanagan East and West electorial areas.

Notably, campfires are not permitted at anytime in Kelowna.

The regional district also reminded the public not to throw out cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle, and that smoking is not allowed in any regional district, community or municipal park in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in Peachland.