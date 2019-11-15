Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Hundreds of first responders march in Kelowna firefighter funeral procession

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 3:53 pm
Hundreds march in the funeral procession for Kelowna firefighter Joe Kolar on Friday afternoon. .
Hundreds march in the funeral procession for Kelowna firefighter Joe Kolar on Friday afternoon. . Klaudia Van Emmerik/ Global Okanagan

The funeral procession for Kelowna firefighter Joe Kolar was an emotional sight to see on Friday as hundreds of uniformed emergency responders marched in unison down Springfield Road.

Colleagues of the 29-year veteran, who died on Oct. 31 from work-related lung cancer, led the way in groups of three to Trinity Baptist Church.

The firefighters were followed by bagpipers and drummers who led a black-sash draped red firetruck, which carried Kolar’s casket.

Story continues below advertisement

The funeral procession included emergency responders from around British Columbia and stretched across four city blocks, which were shut down to traffic.

READ MORE: Longtime Kelowna firefighter loses battle with cancer

As the procession led to the church for the memorial event, the group marched under a ladder truck arch draped with a Canada flag.

There were many Kelowna residents who quietly wept while watching the scene from the sidewalks lining Springfield Road in light rain.

The Kolar family has requested through the City of Kelowna that they not be photographed during the procession or funeral to respect their privacy.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kelownafirefighter lung cancerJoe Kolarkelowna firefighterkolar funeral processionline of duty death procession
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.