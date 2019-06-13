Global News at 11 Okanagan
June 13 2019 8:22pm
01:20

Vernon physiotherapist charged

The case of a Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault was back in court on Thursday. While the provincial college of Physical Therapists says it's taking the matter very seriously it won't say whether it still considers the accused eligible to practice.

