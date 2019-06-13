Vernon physiotherapist barred from treating women while on bail

The case of a Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault was back in court on Thursday.

While the provincial college of Physical Therapists says it’s taking the matter very seriously it won’t say whether it still considers the accused eligible to practice.

Forty-six-year-old Stephen Witvoet is facing two sexual assault charges.

The allegations date back to the fall of 2015 and January 2016 and involve two different alleged victims.

Wednesday police put out a public appeal.

“We believe given the length of time he has been practicing, there may be potential victims who have not already reported to the police, we are asking those people to come forward now,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett in a statement.

Witvoet owns Thrive Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic in Vernon.

The business did not respond to requests for comment except to say that, as the owner, Witvoet continues to work at the clinic.

He is under a bail condition prohibiting him from treating women or girls.

In the College of Physical Therapists of British Columbia online database, Witvoet was listed on Thursday as a currently registered and licensed physical therapist.

A spokesperson for the college didn’t reply when asked if the college considers Witvoet eligible to practice.

Noting it was constrained by privacy legislation, the college spokesperson said that it is “taking action” and more details will be made public in the near future.

In 2011 and 2012, Witvoet was part of the support staff for the Canadian Para-Alpine Ski Team.

Alpine Canada said it became aware of the allegations against Witvoet from media coverage.

“While we have no indication of any wrongdoing while he worked with our team’s support staff on three occasions in 2011 and 2012, we are in the process of contacting the athletes who would have been with the Canadian Para-Alpine Ski Team during the period Mr. Witvoet was part of the support staff to make them aware of the allegations and provide them with the RCMP contact information should they have anything to report that is relevant to the case,” Alpine Canada’s communications director Lisa Dornan wrote in an email to Global News.

Meanwhile, the case will be back in court in two weeks.

Witvoet has yet to enter a plea and none of the allegations have been proven in court.