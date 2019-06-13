Toddler at center of search by North Okanagan RCMP

RCMP are actively searching for a two-year-old boy who was not returned to his caregivers in Vernon on Wednesday.

Kodi Klatt-McEchnie was last seen at 10 a.m., when he was allowed to have a visit with family.

Vernon RCMP said the toddler was not returned after the authorized visit.

The boy has blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs about 50 pounds and stands just over three-feet-tall.

READ MORE: RCMP surround Lake Country home in standoff with man

Kodi was last see wearing grey shorts, a blue t-shirt with stripes and had his Paw Patrol backpack with him.

“Kodi may be travelling with family in a black 2007 Dodge Dakota pickup truck,” Cst. Kelly Brett said in a press release. “Police believe that family is also associated to 15-foot, white travel trailer that is used for camping.”

RCMP have not issued an Amber Alert for the child.

Anyone with information about the boy and his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.