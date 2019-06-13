Vernon fire crews douse torched stolen pickup truck

A stolen vehicle went up in flames in Vernon early Thursday.

RCMP said they were called to the scene by Vernon Fire Rescue Services, which were already battling the blaze involving the small Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The incident took place along the 4200 block of 20th Street at approximately 12:40 a.m.

“Through further investigation, front-line officers determined the truck was reported stolen out of West Kelowna on May 24,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The circumstances into the stolen vehicle and arson remains under investigation at this time. No one was injured as a result of the fire.”

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle or the fire is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.