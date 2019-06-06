Stolen car blasts through Wynyard, Sask. at over double the speed limit: RCMP

The alleged driver of a stolen car is facing a number of charges after RCMP said it drove through Wynyard, Sask., at over double the speed limit.

An officer was on patrol Monday in the community when suspicious behaviour was spotted in the parking lot of a gas station, Wynyard RCMP said in a release.

READ MORE: Woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted: Saskatoon police

A check of the licence plate found the car had been reported stolen in Ontario, police said, and the officer followed the vehicle onto Highway 16 where it was pulled over.

As the officer was approaching the car, the driver took off and headed into Wynyard, travelling at well over 100 km/h in the 40 km/h zone, according to police.

RCMP said the officer did not pursue it through the town due to safety concerns.

Officers then set up a perimeter as the car headed north out of Wynyard, police said, and used a spike belt in an attempt to stop the car.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police say boy OK after jumping from stolen SUV

Police said the deployment was successful, however, the car was driven for roughly six more kilometres before the tires came off the rim, ending the chase.

Two people inside the car were taken into custody.

John Richard Hipwell and Lonnie Herrington, both 23, are charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property

Hipwell is also charged with flight from police and driving while prohibited.

Both Ontario men made their first court appearance in Yorkton on Tuesday.

Wynyard is roughly 190 kilometres east of Saskatoon.