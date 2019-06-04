Man loses part of ear in La Loche, Sask., assault: RCMP

Police say a man lost part of his ear during an assault in northern Saskatchewan.

A man was sleeping at his home in La Loche on Sunday morning when his house was broken into, La Loche RCMP said in a report.

He was then stabbed multiple times in the face and upper torso and had part of his ear cut off, police said.

The victim was airlifted to Saskatoon for treatment. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said they arrested a suspect a short time later.

Austin Lee Herman, 52, is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, break and enter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Herman made his first court appearance on Monday.

La Loche is roughly 605 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

