Saskatoon police charge man, 35, for evading police in stolen car

The Saskatoon Police Service says it has charged a 35-year-old man after he allegedly evaded officers in a stolen vehicle Saturday evening.

Police say they received a call about an erratic driver at Common and Hartley Road in a black Audi TT shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device at Highway 11 and Grasswood Road successfully, police say.

According to police, the Air Support Unit watched the vehicle drive into the ditch near Floral Road and Range Road 3045 and catch fire.

Police say the man fled into a nearby farmyard, where officers arrested him with help from the K9 unit.

The vehicle fire was put out by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The man is also facing charges that include possessing stolen property over $5,000 and dangerous driving.

He appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Sunday.