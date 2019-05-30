Handcuffed teen swims across river trying to elude Saskatoon police

A teen who swam across the South Saskatchewan River in handcuffs to try and evade Saskatoon police is facing a number of charges.

Patrol officers were called to the 100-block of Wiggins Road at around 9 p.m. Wednesday after University of Saskatchewan Campus Security members said they had caught someone in possession of a stolen bicycle, police said in a release.

The suspect fled on foot while still handcuffed, which police said led to a lengthy foot chase.

Police said the suspect swam across the river before he was caught at 20th Street East and 4th Avenue South.

He then allegedly assaulted two police officers while being taken into custody, police said.

Police believe he was under the influence of drugs.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with escaping lawful custody, resisting arrest, and possession of stolen property.