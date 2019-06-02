Saskatoon police charge 23-year-old woman with impaired driving after collision
The Saskatoon Police Service says it has charged a 23-year-old woman for impaired driving after she was involved in a three-vehicle collision with injuries Friday night.
Police say the incident happened near 3rd Avenue and Queen Street about 11:15 p.m.
A small SUV travelling northbound in an alley between 3rd and 4th avenues on Queen Street was flipped on its side after being hit by a pickup truck travelling eastbound, according to police.
Police say an unoccupied parked vehicle on Queen Street was also hit.
A 37-year-old man was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
A man and woman who were inside the SUV and the driver of the pickup truck were treated at the scene.
