Stolen SUV crashes into Saskatoon garage

A driver who allegedly crashed into a garage with a stolen SUV was arrested by officers on Wednesday, according to Saskatoon police.

An officer spotted the Ford Expedition travelling in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue N South at roughly 2:30 a.m. CT, police reported.

The stolen vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed after being observed by officers, police said.

Members of the air support unit located the SUV and said they saw it crash into the garage in the back alley of Palmer Place.

An 18-year-old Saskatoon man fled into a backyard where he was arrested, according to police.

He is facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of methamphetamine, dangerous driving, evading police and breaching probation. He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday afternoon.

A second suspect who fled from the stolen vehicle is still at large, police said. No description was given.