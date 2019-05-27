5 facing charges after Saskatoon police seize crystal meth, weapons

Drug and weapon seizures in and near Saskatoon have resulted in roughly 40 charges for five people, according to police.

Four searches were conducted by members of the Saskatoon police drug unit on May 23 as part of an investigation into crystal methamphetamine trafficking.

Officers searched a storage facility in the 800 block of 45th Street West, an acreage southwest of the city, and homes in the 1400-block of Alexandra Avenue as well as the 300-block of Sylvian Crescent.

Over 10 kilograms of crystal meth, roughly $2,000 cash, rifles, a handgun, a crossbow, 14 mobile phones and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Five people were arrested and are facing charges, police said.

The drug unit received help from the general investigation section, the air support and tactical support units as well as the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime (FSOC) unit.