6 vehicles, wheelchair ramp hit by alleged impaired driver in Saskatoon

A man is facing impaired driving charges after several vehicles and a wheelchair ramp were damaged in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police said they were called to the 300-block of Forrester Road on Monday morning for a report of a collision.

Officers said they arrived to find a truck flipped over in the road and six parked vehicles damaged, according to the police report.

A wheelchair ramp at one home was also damaged, police said.

The driver of the truck was arrested for impaired driving and taken to a police detention cell.

The 31-year-old man is charged with failing to provide a breath test.

Police said he will be released from custody on an officer-in-charge recognizance.