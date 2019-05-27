Crime
May 27, 2019 1:12 pm
Updated: May 27, 2019 1:13 pm

6 vehicles, wheelchair ramp hit by alleged impaired driver in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police officers said they arrived at Forrester Road to find a truck flipped over in the road and six parked vehicle damaged by an alleged impaired driver on May 27, 2019.

A man is facing impaired driving charges after several vehicles and a wheelchair ramp were damaged in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police said they were called to the 300-block of Forrester Road on Monday morning for a report of a collision.

Officers said they arrived to find a truck flipped over in the road and six parked vehicles damaged, according to the police report.

A wheelchair ramp at one home was also damaged, police said.

The driver of the truck was arrested for impaired driving and taken to a police detention cell.

The 31-year-old man is charged with failing to provide a breath test.

Police said he will be released from custody on an officer-in-charge recognizance.

