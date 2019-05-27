6 vehicles, wheelchair ramp hit by alleged impaired driver in Saskatoon

A man is facing impaired driving charges after several vehicles and a wheelchair ramp were damaged in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon police said they were called to the 300-block of Forrester Road on Monday morning for a report of a collision.
Officers said they arrived to find a truck flipped over in the road and six parked vehicles damaged, according to the police report.
A wheelchair ramp at one home was also damaged, police said.
The driver of the truck was arrested for impaired driving and taken to a police detention cell.
The 31-year-old man is charged with failing to provide a breath test.
Police said he will be released from custody on an officer-in-charge recognizance.
