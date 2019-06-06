Woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted: Saskatoon police

A man is facing charges after a woman was sexually assaulted and held against her will, Saskatoon police said.

The 21-year-old woman said she was at home at around 5 p.m. on Monday when a man knocked on her door and asked to use the phone, according to police.

She said when she refused, the man then forced his way into her apartment in the 100-block of Wellman Crescent, sexually assaulted her and threatened to harm her if she tried to leave, police said.

The woman was able to escape just over 14 hours later and called police.

The suspect was located in the apartment and arrested, police said.

A 37-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

Police believe the victim and suspect are not known to each other.