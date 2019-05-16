Regina restaurants to join campaign for sexual assault prevention

The YWCA has launched its third annual Sexual Assault Prevention Campaign, called Blamé, and bars and restaurants are getting on board.

Twenty-one local establishments will serve customers beverages on ‘Not Asking for It’ coasters.

The campaign comes during Sexual Assault Awareness Week.

“When someone is raped, they carry the burden of their experience and the subsequent judgements of others with them for the rest of their life,” said Hillary Aitken, Senior Director of Housing at YWCA Regina.

There were 38.6 per cent more reported sexual assaults in Regina in 2018 than 2017 and Saskatchewan’s rate of sexual assault is double the national average, according to the YWCA.

“The goal of this campaign is to shine a light on the stigma attached to sexual assault–and ultimately eliminate sexual violence altogether–so that survivors and victims aren’t responsible for educating their community that what happened to them wasn’t their fault.”

When someone is intoxicated, they cannot legally consent to sex, and sex without consent is sexual assault.

“I believe that it’s everyone’s responsibility to get informed, to demand consent and respect for all people in their daily lives, and to take action together in building a more caring community,” said Chantelle Kraushaar, Victoria’s Tavern General Manager.

“We need to shift the stigma of sexual assault so it falls on the attacker, not the person who has been assaulted.”

Participating establishments in Regina include O’Hanlon’s Irish Pub, Crave Kitchen + Wine Bar, Victoria’s Tavern, Leopold’s Tavern (OG, East, and North), Malty National Brewing co, Cathedral Social Hall, Shannon’s Pub and Grill, Bushwakker Brewing Company, Rebellion Brewing Co, The Fat Badger, The Capitol, Lancaster Taphouse, The Cure Kitchen + Bar, Bodega Tapas Bar, Has Beans Cafe, Beer Bros. Gastropub, The Willow on Wascana, The Lot, and Tommy’s Speakeatery.

Staff at each restaurant have access to information on sexual assault in the province, so they can carry out informed discussions with customers.

Customers are also asked to share photos of themselves with ‘Blamé’ coasters on social media using the hashtags #NotAskingForIt and #YWCARegina along with what they have learned about sexual assault as part of the campaign.