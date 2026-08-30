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4 comments

  1. Booboo
    August 30, 2026 at 3:09 pm

    I live in Canada and I see “Lake America” on Google maps.

  2. @what a joke
    August 30, 2026 at 3:08 pm

    I see TDS runs rampant in your household. There is a vaccine for that now.

  3. What a joke
    August 30, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    So Google does it again. Apparently, there is no Palestine either! Goes to show you who actually runs Google. Israel and Trump’s U.S.

  4. Get Lost Trump
    August 30, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    For the record, he actually can’t change the name, executive order or not when it comes to a body of water that is international. It requires negotiation of all parties whereas all agree, Congress has to deal with the request as does any foreign government of which the body of water is involved. Once it passes Congress (or they approve it), then a name change can progress. For example, Gulf Of Mexico he couldn’t change. Now if there is no agreement, he can request a name change with Congress on their own section, which for GOM would be the coastline of each state and 12 miles outward. That’s it. Same with Lake Ontario of which the province of Ontario has more of the lake than he does. If he wants to change the name of his smaller half, he goes through Congress, but he can’t change our half as it’s regarded as international. That’s from an American professor related to such laws.

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Canada

Google Maps to show ‘Lake Ontario’ in Canada, ‘Lake America’ in U.S. Here’s why

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 30, 2026 1:49 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Google Maps to show ‘Lake Ontario’ in Canada, ‘Lake America’ in U.S. Here’s why'
Google Maps to show ‘Lake Ontario’ in Canada, ‘Lake America’ in U.S. Here’s why
WATCH: Google Maps says it will display "Lake Ontario" when people go on the app in Canada, but will show "Lake America" when travelling in the U.S.
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Google has jumped into the debate over Lake Ontario’s name following President Donald Trump’s executive order renaming it “Lake America,” saying the name on its Maps platform depends on where you are located.

The company said it updates Google Maps to reflect name changes from official government sources, which includes the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS). The GNIS formally changed Lake Ontario to “Lake America” in recent days.

As a result, Google said people using Maps in the U.S. will now see “Lake America,” while those in Canada will see Lake Ontario. Those living or visiting countries outside Canada and the U.S. will see a combination, with Lake Ontario listed but Lake America in parentheses.

“These updates follow our long-standing policy for bodies of water with names that vary from country to country, and are starting to roll out now,” Google wrote in its post.

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University of Victoria geography professor Reuben Rose-Redwood isn’t surprised at the change.

“Google in particular, and I think Apple and Microsoft also, generally have a policy to use whatever the official federal names are for geographic places,” Rose-Redwood said.

When Trump changed the name for the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America,” Google, Apple and Microsoft followed suit. As of Sunday afternoon, Apple has yet to make a change to Lake Ontario on its Maps app.

But changing the name of a location on a map is relatively common, with Rose-Redwood noting it’s been seen with other places like the Falkland Islands, or even Victoria, B.C., which was originally known as Camosack, meaning “rush of water.”

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“There’s this long history of using place-naming and renaming as an assertion of power,” he said. “Place naming itself is not a neutral practice; it’s inherently political in terms of the values and the assertions of authority to name and to map that we find today.”

Click to play video: 'Lake Ontario renaming distracts from stalled trade talks'
Lake Ontario renaming distracts from stalled trade talks

He said symbols like Lake Ontario matter to the public and the names of places are “the very foundations of our geographical imaginations.” But he added that name changes like what Trump is doing are a “distraction.”

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“I would be very surprised if this new name lasts beyond the Trump presidency,” he said. “Just as easily as he was able to rename this lake with the signing of an executive order, a new president, if it happens to be a Democrat, will likely just as easily remove Lake America from the map.”

The Google Maps change comes just days after Trump signed his executive order directing the U.S. government to refer to Lake Ontario under the new name in his latest shot against Canada after trade talks fell apart last week.

He also criticized Canada’s trade policies while speaking in the Oval Office, but insisted he loved the country and that renaming the lake was not about sending a message.

The president’s original threat to make the name change came after Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded last Monday to Trump’s tariff threat against cars and trucks produced in Canada by saying he “can kiss my a– as far as I’m concerned.”

This prompted Trump to post on Tuesday that the U.S. was giving “serious consideration” to changing the name of the Great Lake.

Ford later that day spoke about his previous comments, admitting “things got a little heated” in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. He stressed he wanted to get a deal that was good for his province and for Canada.

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Two days later, Trump followed through with the threat.

Ford responded to the name change on social media on Thursday and also with a billboard unveiling Saturday in Winona, Ont., near Hamilton, with the words “Lake Ontario Now and Always” emblazoned on it.

“President Trump can call it whatever he wants, but I can tell you the rest of the world will always call it Lake Ontario,” Ford told reporters. “I received numerous calls from governors; they’re saying we’re always going to call it Lake Ontario, and obviously Canada’s always going to call it Lake Ontario.”

When asked for comment on Google’s decision Sunday, Ford’s office referred Global News to the premier’s previous comments.

While Google Maps has changed the lake’s naming, MapQuest earlier this week said it wouldn’t alter its maps.

Trump’s executive order says the U.S. lays claim to most of the “volume” of Lake Ontario and is mostly responsible for its security, economic activity and environmental stewardship.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and Touria Izri

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