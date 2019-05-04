Crime
May 4, 2019 1:24 pm

26-year-old woman arrested after stolen car crashes into two homes

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A frightening scene in the Elmwood area Friday night after a car drove into a house in the 600 block of Talbot Avenue.

A Winnipeg police officer was driving along Talbot Avenue on Friday when he heard a series of loud noises.

The officer then came across a heavily damaged vehicle that had collided with two houses in the 600 block of Talbot Avenue, police said.

Witnesses in the area advised police that the driver of the vehicle was a woman and had fled the area.

At the time of the collision, one house was unoccupied and there no injuries to the residents in the other house.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from the Fort Frances, Ont., area on or around April 30.

Members of the K9 Unit tracked the woman to the 500 block of Herbert Avenue, where she was taken into custody.

A car hit a house in the 600-block of Talbot Avenue Friday.

Kevin Hirschfield/Global News

The woman was treated by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and later transported to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the collision.

The 26-year-old woman has been arrested for:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Operation of a conveyance while prohibited
  • Dangerous operation of a conveyance

She was released on a promise to appear and remains in the hospital.

 

