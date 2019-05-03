Car smashes into house on Talbot Avenue

A frightening scene in the Elmwood area Friday night after a car drove into a house in the 600 block of Talbot Avenue.

“All of a sudden I heard this huge boom and my whole house shook,” Tina Lussier, who lives across the street, said.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life.”

Other witnesses say they saw a woman in the car, which had an Ontario licence plate, flee the scene following the crash.

The city said one person from the vehicle was treated on scene and taken into police custody. The crash caused a minor natural leak which was quickly controlled.

Neighbours say a man lived in the house that was hit, but was not home at the time.