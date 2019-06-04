Waterloo police capture pair from Toronto after pulling over stolen car in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two people and seized drugs and stolen IDs when they pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle in downtown Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over on King Street West near Gaukel Street at around 2:40 p.m.

They say they seized suspected methamphetamine and hydromorphone, stolen credit cards, credit card data, card readers, and identification and personal information of numerous victims.

A 37-year-old Toronto man was driving the vehicle. He has been charged with a number of offences including possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen credit card and identity theft.

A 31-year-old Toronto woman was in the passenger’s seat and she is also facing numerous charges including possession of stolen property, possession of government identification and possession of a controlled substance.