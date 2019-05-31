Woman allegedly fondled by man on bike in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with a man in connection to an alleged sexual assault which occurred in the Vanier area of Kitchener early Thursday morning.
Police say that a woman was walking on Connaught Street at around 6:10 a.m. when she was reportedly touched inappropriately by a man on a bicycle.
The man on the bicycle is being described as white, around 40 years old, with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark charcoal jacket with a dark baseball hat. Police say the bicycle has a pole attached.
In a release, police said they are looking to identify him “in the interest of public safety.”
They are also encouraging anyone who has experienced similar incidents to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8348.
