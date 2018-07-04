Sketches of man believed connected to multiple fondling incidents in Kitchener released

Waterloo police have released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent spree of incidents throughout Kitchener where a man has inappropriately touched women.

In each of the six incidents, the suspect is alleged to have approached the woman from behind before inappropriately touching them. Police said the man has then ridden away on his bicycle.

The first incident occurred in the parking lot at Fairview Park Mall on June 12.

Since then, incidents have been reported at Alpine Plaza on Ottawa Street (June 13), around Mill and Queen streets (June 19, 29), around the intersection of Centreville Street and Jansen Avenue (June 19) and around Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue (June 29).

In several of the incidents, the man has been described as being around 40-50 years old with short, buzzed cut salt-and-pepper hair.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-9477.