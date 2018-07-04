Crime
July 4, 2018 11:19 am

Kitchener man catches would-be thief, holds him ’til police arrive

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A Kitchener man was awoken early Wednesday morning by the sound of a would-be thief attempting to rob his house.

Waterloo police say they were called to a home on Westforest Trail at around 3:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 girls spot man performing indecent act at pool in Waterloo region: police

The homeowner had discovered a man attempting to steal some items.

Upon being confronted, the unwelcomed guest fled but the homeowner tracked him down, holding him until police arrived.

READ MORE: Video of man sought in connection with Kitchener murder released by police

A 29-year-old man from Seaforth, Ont. is facing numerous charges including break and enter.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted robber Kitchener
Highland West Kitchener
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Waterloo police
Westforest Trail
Westforest Trail Kitchener

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News