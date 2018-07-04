Kitchener man catches would-be thief, holds him ’til police arrive
A Kitchener man was awoken early Wednesday morning by the sound of a would-be thief attempting to rob his house.
Waterloo police say they were called to a home on Westforest Trail at around 3:30 a.m.
The homeowner had discovered a man attempting to steal some items.
Upon being confronted, the unwelcomed guest fled but the homeowner tracked him down, holding him until police arrived.
A 29-year-old man from Seaforth, Ont. is facing numerous charges including break and enter.
