Kitchener man catches would-be thief, holds him ’til police arrive

A Kitchener man was awoken early Wednesday morning by the sound of a would-be thief attempting to rob his house.

Waterloo police say they were called to a home on Westforest Trail at around 3:30 a.m.

The homeowner had discovered a man attempting to steal some items.

Upon being confronted, the unwelcomed guest fled but the homeowner tracked him down, holding him until police arrived.

A 29-year-old man from Seaforth, Ont. is facing numerous charges including break and enter.