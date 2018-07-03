Crime
July 3, 2018 4:47 pm

2 girls spot man performing indecent act at pool in Waterloo region: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon/File
Waterloo police were called to a community pool in the Waterloo region over the weekend, after a man was observed performing an indecent act.

Police say two young girls observed the man performing the indecent act in the pool. They left the area and notified pool staff.

Staff asked the man to leave the pool and he complied with the request before police were able to arrive.

Police did not say where the incident occurred.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

