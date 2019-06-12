RCMP seeking potential victims in Vernon physiotherapist investigation

A physiotherapist in Vernon was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault this week.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Stephen Witvoet, 47, was arrested on Monday. Police say the incidents allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2016.

Police added that Witvoet was released on conditions, along with a court date for Thursday, June 13.

“Witvoet has been employed as a physiotherapist in Vernon for 14 years, beginning in 2005,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“We believe, given the length of time he has been practicing, there may be potential victims who have not already reported to the police. We are asking those people to come forward now.”

Witvoet is described as a Caucasian man with light brown hair and green eyes. Police say he is six-foot-three in height and weighs 177 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.