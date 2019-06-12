Peterborough man accused of sexual assault, sexual exploitation involving teen

A Peterborough man faces sex-related charges involving a teenager following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service says that in March, officers received information and launched an investigation into an alleged historical sexual assault.

Police said that 2015, a man in a position of trust and authority was allegedly involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with a teen who was 16 or 17 years of age at the time.

On Tuesday, the accused attended a residence where he was arrested and charged, police said.

Michael Francis McCormick, 39, of Rogers Street, Peterborough, is charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to attend court on Wednesday.

Mykawartha.com reports McCormick is the “Spike” McCormick, who owns a popular training centre in Peterborough and also coaches a minor hockey team.

“The Peterborough Police Service understands there are potentially more victims,” police stated.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122.

