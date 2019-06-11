Manitoba RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

The province’s independent police watchdog says a Manitoba RCMP officer is facing a sexual assault charge, but has few details on what exactly happened.

The Independent Investigation Unit said Tuesday they were told by RCMP about the incident, which happened in February, on March 15, 2019.

RCMP told the IIU they were notified by the Winnipeg Police Service that an RCMP officer was being investigated for sexual assault.

The IIU’s director, Zane Tessler, determined there were grounds to charge the officer.

“The details of this investigation were not previously released due to the sensitive nature of the investigation,” said the IIU.

There was no word whether the sexual assault happened while the officer was on duty, or any details about the victim.

Const. Peter Mangera is charged with one count of sexual assault. He will appear in court on Aug. 7.