Winnipeg police officer to face charges after IIU investigation
A Winnipeg police officer is heading to court after the police watchdog determined there were grounds to charge him with “a criminal offense.”
The Independent Investigation Unit said police stopped a car being driven erratically on June 16, 2018 on Portage Avenue near the Perimeter Highway. The driver, a 36-year-old man, was removed from the vehicle and didn’t co-operate with police. Force was used, said the IIU.
“The man complained of injuries and was taken to hospital where he was found to have sustained a fracture to his right orbital bone,” they said, so they conducted an investigation.
“Civilian Director Zane Tessler has determined there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred,” said the IIU.
Const. Dustin Rodeck was served with a summons to provincial court on Aug. 7 in Winnipeg.
