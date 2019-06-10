Dates set for dangerous offender hearing in Lethbridge sexual assault case

A Lethbridge man sentenced to six and a half years in prison for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl was back in court Monday morning.

Hearing dates were set to determine if Trevor Pritchard should be designated as a dangerous offender.

That hearing will happen in two parts, between February and April 2020.

Pritchard has been convicted of sexually assaulting underage girls on five separate occasions dating back to 2004.

If the dangerous offender status is granted, Pritchard could be sent to prison for an indefinite amount of time.

Pritchard has completed a 60-day assessment and is currently jailed at the medium security Bowden Institution for his latest conviction.