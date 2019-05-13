Sentencing hearing set for Lethbridge man who pleaded guilty in sexual interference case

A Lethbridge man who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual interference in a case involving two 15-year-old boys will have his sentencing hearing next month.
Cody Tyler Black Forehead appeared in a Lethbridge courtroom Monday morning. Additional charges of sexual assault were withdrawn after Black Forehead pleaded guilty last July.
In April of 2017, Black Forehead invited two teens he met online to go drinking. After the teens became intoxicated, he performed unwanted sexual acts on them.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28th.
