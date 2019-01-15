Anesthesiologist practising in Calgary, Lethbridge charged with sexual assault

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) is looking to suspend the practice permit of a southern Alberta anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the CPSA said it did not feel it was appropriate for Dr. Barry Wollach — who Global News has learned is a dental anesthesiologist practising in both Calgary and Lethbridge — to continue to practise medicine given the seriousness of the allegations against him. The allegations have yet to be proven in court.

“The CPSA is disturbed by the criminal charges,” college registrar Dr. Scott McLeod said in the release.

According to defence lawyer Balfour Der, his client was charged in December 2018 with one count of sexual assault related to an incident in Calgary. Der said the alleged victim is not a patient.

“Dr. Wollach absolutely denies the allegations,” Der said Tuesday. “He says they’re false. We are going to very vigorously defend him against these allegations.”

Der didn’t comment on the nature of the alleged assault, adding he is still waiting for disclosure to see what the exact allegations are.

The CPSA said it was relying on the Health Processions Act to manage the situation “in order to maintain trust in the medical profession and to protect the public.

“Regardless of the allegations, we remain confident the vast majority of physicians in our province provide quality care to Albertans,” McLeod said.

The CPSA said it’s moving to have Wollach’s practice permit immediately suspended pending the outcome of the court process along with any associated disciplinary processes the college might proceed with. It added that should Wollach refuse to voluntarily withdraw his permit, the Health Processions Act gives the CPSA the authority to suspend him.

Wollach is out on bail, Der said, and is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Feb. 4 where he’s expected to enter a not guilty plea.