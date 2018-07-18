Global News at 11 Okanagan July 18 2018 8:48pm 02:05 Vernon residents fight hedge fire sparked by lightning Residents in Vernon jumped into action to save their homes when lightning struck a nearby power pole and it wasn’t the only fire sparked by lightning in the Vernon area. Megan Turcato has more. Shrub fire in Vernon caused by lightning <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4340042/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4340042/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?