Canada
July 18, 2018 2:19 pm

Shrub fire in Vernon caused by lightning

By Online Journalist  Global News
A A

Neighbours, and then the fire department, helped extinguish a shrub fire in Vernon on Tuesday evening.

According to the Vernon Fire Department, lightning from Tuesday evening’s storm was the cause of a fire near 25th Avenue and 14th Street.

A bolt of lightning struck a power pole, and the nearby shrubs caught fire. The fire department says neighbours fought the fire and held it until fire crews arrived and extinguished it.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
Fire
lightning fire
North Okanagan
Okanagan
Vernon
Vernon Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News