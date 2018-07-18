Shrub fire in Vernon caused by lightning

Neighbours, and then the fire department, helped extinguish a shrub fire in Vernon on Tuesday evening.
According to the Vernon Fire Department, lightning from Tuesday evening’s storm was the cause of a fire near 25th Avenue and 14th Street.
A bolt of lightning struck a power pole, and the nearby shrubs caught fire. The fire department says neighbours fought the fire and held it until fire crews arrived and extinguished it.
