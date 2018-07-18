Multiple fires burning in the Okanagan

A lightning storm that quickly rolled through the Okanagan on Tuesday evening is believed to have caused at least 13 new fires in the Valley.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, two fires are burning in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, site of the infamous 2003 fire, with another one located just outside of the park’s boundaries. Another fire has been reported near Westbank, at Law Creek, with two more, side by side, on Carrot Mountain.

READ MORE: Plan ahead and be prepared in the event of a wildfire

Global Okanagan reporter Kelly Hayes says, looking south from West Kelowna, three plumes of smoke are visible, including one south of Rattlesnake Island.

Near Peachland, there are two reported fires: One is in the hills west of the town, the second is south, near Highway 97.

Southwest of Summerland, a fire is reported to be on Mount Conkle, while there are two reported fires north of Naramata, one on North Naramata Road, the second near the KVR Little Tunnel.

More information as it becomes available.

A B.C. Wildfire Service interactive map of fires burning throughout the province can be found here.