Canada
July 18, 2018 1:36 pm
Updated: July 18, 2018 2:35 pm

Multiple fires burning in the Okanagan

By Online Journalist  Global News
A lightning storm that quickly rolled through the Okanagan on Tuesday evening is believed to have caused at least 13 new fires in the Valley.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, two fires are burning in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, site of the infamous 2003 fire, with another one located just outside of the park’s boundaries. Another fire has been reported near Westbank, at Law Creek, with two more, side by side, on Carrot Mountain.

A photo of the fire burning south of Peachland.

Kelly Hayes / Global News

 

Global Okanagan reporter Kelly Hayes says, looking south from West Kelowna, three plumes of smoke are visible, including one south of Rattlesnake Island.

 

A view of the fire in Okanagan Mountain Park from Highway 97 south of Peachland.

Kelly Hayes

 

Near Peachland, there are two reported fires: One is in the hills west of the town, the second is south, near Highway 97.

 

A photo of a lightning strike during Tuesday evening’s storm.

Magdalena Maria Steele

 

Southwest of Summerland, a fire is reported to be on Mount Conkle, while there are two reported fires north of Naramata, one on North Naramata Road, the second near the KVR Little Tunnel.

More information as it becomes available.

A B.C. Wildfire Service interactive map of fires burning throughout the province can be found here.

