Better response, service times goal of new Saskatoon fire hall

For the fourth time since being established, Fire Hall No. 3 has been relocated.

The station was moved from the corner of Taylor Street and York Avenue, to the corner of Clarence Avenue and Wilson Crescent, and commissioned on Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon Fire Department Chief Morgan Hackl said the move will help them better protect the southeast section of the city and meet the service and safety goal of a four minute response time.

“This was a strategic choice to help strengthen neighbourhood amenities while providing improved service to the community at large,” Hackl said.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said as the city grows, gaps and overlaps in emergency response service needs to be re-evaluated.

“As our community continues to grow, the City of Saskatoon has to rise to the challenge and ensure that we are delivering the services that citizens rely on while making sure that the money the City spends has the largest impact possible,” Clark said.

“This relocation of Fire Station No. 3 is an investment that does just this: it helps us deliver a crucial service in a way that does not compromise on quality while saving us money in the long term.”

The city had looked at building a new station on Melville Street, but opted for the relocation of Fire Hall No. 3 after determining further city growth south of Stonebridge is not planned.

Officials said not building the new station will save the city $6 million in capital costs and $2 million annually in operating costs.

Hackl said the relocated fire hall includes community rooms, bookable space for meetings, and can accommodate health and wellness clinics.

“We hope Fire Station No. 3 will become part of the neighbourhood and act as a community partner,” Hackl said.

People will have a chance to tour the new fire hall this fall during fire prevention week.