Two Okanagan mayors meet face-to-face with B.C. premier John Horgan to discuss their concerns about the controversial speculation tax
They are the only two interior cities to be included in the Provincial Government’s planned speculation tax and the mayors of Kelowna and West Kelowna have been vocal in their calls for an exemption. Today, they were able to take their arguments directly to the premier at a private meeting near the Kelowna airport. Our Klaudia Van Emmerik was the only reporter there.