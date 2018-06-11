UPDATED: B.C. premier meets with Kelowna mayor about speculation tax

Premier John Horgan met with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater about concerns over the speculation tax on Monday.

The meeting was just under an hour. Both mayors said they feel their concerns were heard.

Horgan said he’s heard concerns but whether any tweaks will be made to the controversial tax remains to be seen.

They met at the Four Points Hotel next to the airport.

Those living outside of Canada and not paying taxes here will pay two per cent on the assessed value of their home starting in 2019 if the property remains empty. Canadians that do not live in British Columbia will pay a tax of one per cent starting next year. British Columbians that own multiple homes and keep them empty will pay 0.5 per cent tax.

The tax will apply to Metro Vancouver, the Capital Regional District (excluding the Gulf Islands and Juan de Fuca), Kelowna, West Kelowna, Nanaimo-Lantzville, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission.