Best Black Friday 2025 health and wellness deals

There aren’t always enough hours in the day to fit health and wellness goals into the schedule. That’s why we’re fans of working smarter, not harder. These Black Friday deals can help you reach all kinds of targets, from better sleep and hydration to goal-setting, tracking and meditation.

STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler Stay hydrated in style with the always-popular Stanley tumbler, which keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. It even fits a small tub of ice cream for those winter nights when you just want a chilled treat on the couch. There are always new colours coming out too, which makes them great for collectors. $47.19 on Amazon (was $59.00)

ZELUS Weighted Vest Weighted vests are the new power tool for neighbourhood walks and gym outings, whether you’re gaining strength or trying to burn a few extra calories. This well-reviewed model comes in a variety of weights to suit your personal needs and is designed for optimal comfort and convenience. There are storage pockets and adjustable features, and the weight is evenly distributed for an easy wear. $26.99 on Amazon (was $46.99)

DeerRun Walking Pad As the weather drops, it can be hard to get outside for those steps, so a walking pad is a great tool for those who want to hit their targets inside. This one isn’t just reasonably priced; it can handle up to 300 pounds and reaches 3.8 miles per hour. It’s great for small spaces, standing desks or apartments with neighbours below, as it’s less noisy and bulky than regular treadmills. Buy on Amazon

Oura Ring 4 Ditch the bulky watch trackers and monitor your health in style with an Oura ring, which may be small but is indeed mighty. The smart sensor tracks more than 50 health metrics, including sleep, stress, and heart health, and includes a battery that lasts up to eight days. It’s a screen-free alternative to health, designed for all-day and night wear. Now more than $200 off. $469 on Amazon (was $649.99)

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects Nothing brings us more confidence than a bright smile, but achieving those pearly whites can be expensive. Now is the time to take advantage of Crest 3D Whitestrips, the best-selling kit with 13 levels of whitening and 22 treatments. It’s nearly 40 per cent off, and includes a noticeably whiter teeth guarantee. $44.99 on Amazon (was $72.37)

VITAL PROTEINS Marine Collagen Peptides Powder There are plenty of collagen advocates out there who swoon over its ability to reduce joint pain and promote healthy hair and nail growth. It’s also an unexpected source of protein and amino acids. Vital Proteins is one of the most popular brands in Canada, and its marine collagen line contains no artificial colours or flavours, making it easy to incorporate into your daily coffee or smoothie. $32.84 on Amazon (was $54.99)

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender There are no blenders that compare to the Vitamix, the professional-grade blender that does more than smoothies and soups. Stick to your health goals with this powerful machine, which also features dishwasher-safe components. It deals with hot and cold ingredients alike, and is now more than 41 per cent off. $399.99 on Amazon (was $679.95)

TheraGun Relief Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun Getting a weekly massage isn’t practical, even if you have killer health benefits. Enter the Theragun, a quiet tool that offers deep-tissue massage therapy at home. Whether you’re trying to work out a sore muscle or decompress after a stressful day, the included app provides a full guide to get the most out of this machine. $139.99 on Amazon ($199.00)

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker Looking for a new tracker that also reminds you to work out, connects with your favourite exercise machines, and tells you when it’s time to chill the heck out? The Charge 6 is sleek and holds a long-lasting charge, plus it connects to Google to take those health goals further. The watch also includes many customizable features, alarms and settings. Plus, with the current sale, you can get it for less than 150 bucks. $139.95 on Amazon (was $219.95)

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light If you’re a light-sensitive sleeper or have a hard time waking up in the mornings, a smart alarm clock can be a massive game-changer. Set it for a leisurely wake-up or a gentle shut-down, put on a reading light that turns off automatically to remind you to get to bed, or use the sound settings for your dreamiest night yet. $119.95 on Amazon (was $174.99)

Lifepro Lumicure Pro Red Light Therapy Device for Body & Face If you’re light-therapy curious but haven’t taken the plunge, this handy hand-held therapy torch is a great way to try it out. The targeted red light action is said to help with muscle and joint discomfort, and may decrease recovery time while promoting better circulation. This model is also easy to take on the go and is on sale for less than 100 bucks, making it a great gift idea. $97.99 on Amazon (was $139.99

Organika Canadian-Made Electrolytes Powder Stay hydrated without extra sugars while supporting a Canadian brand with these on-the-go packs. They quickly dissolve in water and provide essential minerals and vitamins, helping reduce fatigue, keep hunger at bay and encourage overall water consumption. This variety pack also happens to be on sale, so now’s a great time to try out all of the flavours. $22.09 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Pure Protein Bars Hanger hits at random times, especially during the holiday season. Avoid those low-energy mood swings by stashing some protein bars in your car, purse or desk. They’re an easy and yummy pick-me-up when you need it most, and right now they’re on sale for a fantastic price. $9.94 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush Oral health matters too, which is why more and more dentists are recommending electric toothbrushes. Unfortunately, most of them come with high price tags, which makes them a luxury around the holidays. Enter this fantastic sale on a popular, rechargeable model, which includes a brush timer and extra-soft bristles to protect those gums. $24.95 on Amazon (was $42.99)

Overmont Cork Yoga Blocks Yoga and meditation can do wonders for mental health and focus, but getting into those poses isn’t always easy on the muscles and joints. That’s where a good set of yoga blocks can come in handy. These cork blocks are made from high-quality, safe materials, and they feature cute lotus laser printing that makes them look good in any studio. $26.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Atomic Habits Sometimes the best way to make a health change is to start with small habits. Author James Clear spells it out in this best-selling book, now nearly 40 per cent off. The habit-formation expert helps break down the tiny behaviours that lead to big changes, with a strategic system that he promises anyone can follow. $23.55 on Amazon (was $36.00)

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Do you work in a busy office and need quiet to concentrate? Perhaps you want to start meditating, but can’t find a quiet corner at home. Or maybe you want to start working out again but need some targeted jams to pump you up. Whatever the reason, noise-cancelling headphones are a convenient, helpful tool. The soundcore model is also cute, comes in different colours and it’s available right now at an amazing price. $47.48 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy isn’t just for baths and diffusers. These days, shower steamers are a convenient way to upgrade your daily shower experience with a little bit of self-care. These steamers are made with essential oils to promote calm and wash away stress before bed, hopefully leading to a better night’s rest. $17.99 on Amazon (was $31.99)

Ninja Foodi 10 QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer If you’re still in the market for an easy-to-clean air fryer that does all the things, the Ninja Foodi is an excellent machine. It can air fry, bake, dehydrate, roast, or reheat two separate foods at once, with timers to ensure your meal comes together simultaneously. The machine also comes with a smart thermometer to provide the perfect cook every time, making delicious, home-cooked meals easier than ever. $177.60 on Amazon (was $290.47)