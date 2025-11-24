Black Friday Canada: Your ultimate guide to must-shop deals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Get ready to flex those deal-hunting muscles–the countdown to Black Friday is on (some deals have already dropped!), and Canada’s sales are not holding back. Whether you’re eyeing a game-changing beauty gadget, cozy home upgrades or the tech toy you’ve been dreaming of, this roundup has it all. From beloved brands like Apple, Jenny Bird and SMEG to hidden gems, we’ve done the deal-digging for you, curating only the crème de la crème of sales. Grab your coffee (or cocoa!), settle in, and let’s make your Black Friday shopping spree the best one yet. (Plus, stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon.)
A luxe, lightweight serum powered by Tatcha’s advanced Longevity Complex to visibly smooth, firm and hydrate. It strengthens the skin barrier with every use, leaving you looking refreshed and radiant as ever.
Experience immersive sound with Beats’ Custom Acoustic Platform. With 40 hours of battery life and personalized spatial audio, these headphones offer seamless compatibility, crystal-clear calls and a ten-minute charge for four more hours of play.
Track steps, stress, sleep, workouts and more with Garmin’s ultra-smart, ultra-light fitness watch. With built-in GPS and health insights, it’s perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their wellness routine.
Adorn your wrists with this modern beaded bracelet featuring luminous metal spheres. Adjustable with three non-removable extender rings for versatile wear, it’s finished in high-polish gold for a timeless, elegant touch.
This three-pack of SAXX underwear features ultra-soft, moisture-wicking fabric, a slim fit, and patented pouch for chafe-free support. Built-in tech ensures ergonomic comfort and easy care for everyday wear.
Stay cozy and save energy with the ecobee Smart Thermostat, designed to learn your preferences and adjust for the perfect temperature. With its sleek design and smart features, it’s like having a personal climate assistant right at home.
Squeeze out the freshest juices with the Fretta Cold Press Juicer – your new best friend for healthy, delicious drinks. With its sleek design and quiet operation, it’s the perfect way to start your day on a fresh note.
Experience powerful cleaning with Dyson’s strong suction and advanced filtration that captures 99.97% of fine dust. Engineered for pet owners, it offers up to 60 minutes of run time and easily converts to a handheld for versatile, whole-home cleaning.
Simplify family life with the smart family calendar. This 15-inch WiFi-connected HD touchscreen organizes events, chores, and schedules with colour-coded assignments for each family member. Easy to set up and compatible with major calendars, it syncs seamlessly and can be wall-mounted or displayed on a stand for effortless planning.
The kettle on everyone’s wish list, this stainless steel kettle features a powder-coated body, soft-opening lid, and a removable limescale filter for easy cleaning. And it comes complete with super-fast boiling and automatic shut-off at 100 degrees celsius.
Comments