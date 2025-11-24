Black Friday Canada: Your ultimate guide to must-shop deals

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready to flex those deal-hunting muscles–the countdown to Black Friday is on (some deals have already dropped!), and Canada’s sales are not holding back. Whether you’re eyeing a game-changing beauty gadget, cozy home upgrades or the tech toy you’ve been dreaming of, this roundup has it all. From beloved brands like Apple, Jenny Bird and SMEG to hidden gems, we’ve done the deal-digging for you, curating only the crème de la crème of sales. Grab your coffee (or cocoa!), settle in, and let’s make your Black Friday shopping spree the best one yet. (Plus, stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon.)

Best beauty deals

25% off

NYX Professional Makeup Buttermelt Blush This silky, blendable blush delivers a soft-focus flush with zero effort. The buttery texture melts into skin instantly, giving cheeks that diffused, airbrushed glow TikTok can’t stop talking about. $11.98 on Amazon (was $15.96)

42% off

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device This coveted, FDA-cleared device tones, firms and lifts facial muscles with four types of microcurrent. In just one week, you’ll begin to improve wrinkles, elasticity and skin texture. $249.5 on Amazon (was $429)

25% off

Tatcha The Longevity Serum A luxe, lightweight serum powered by Tatcha’s advanced Longevity Complex to visibly smooth, firm and hydrate. It strengthens the skin barrier with every use, leaving you looking refreshed and radiant as ever. $90 on Tatcha.com (was $120)

32% off

Five Minute Morning MERIT’s bestselling routine-in-a-kit features everything you need for a polished, natural-looking glow in under five minutes, including the brand’s iconic complexion stick, mascara and flush balm. $140.80 on Meritbeauty.com (was $206)

25% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer The viral multi-styler that redefined at-home blowouts. With intelligent airflow and multiple attachments, it dries, curls, smooths and shapes with minimal heat damage–and maximum envy. $599.99 on amazon (was $799.99)

30% off

Best tech deals

49% off

14% off

45% off

Mini Power Bank Small but mighty, this compact charger keeps your essentials powered up on the go. Perfect for travel, commutes and emergencies, it slips easily into any pocket or bag without weighing you down. $28.99 on Amazon (was $52.99)

24% off

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Mini LED The Frame Pro 4K Smart TV Art display by day, cinematic brilliance by night. Samsung’s Mini LED Frame Pro turns your wall into a gallery while delivering crisp 4K picture, rich contrast and a seamlessly sleek profile. $2498 on Amazon (was $3298)

13% off

Garmin vívoactive 5 Track steps, stress, sleep, workouts and more with Garmin’s ultra-smart, ultra-light fitness watch. With built-in GPS and health insights, it’s perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their wellness routine. $279.98 on Amazon (was $317.19)

Best fashion deals

15% off

Jenny Bird Celeste Bracelet Adorn your wrists with this modern beaded bracelet featuring luminous metal spheres. Adjustable with three non-removable extender rings for versatile wear, it’s finished in high-polish gold for a timeless, elegant touch. $151 at Jenny Bird

29% off

SAXX Men's Vibe Super Soft Boxer Briefs This three-pack of SAXX underwear features ultra-soft, moisture-wicking fabric, a slim fit, and patented pouch for chafe-free support. Built-in tech ensures ergonomic comfort and easy care for everyday wear. $69.27 on Amazon (was $97.95)

22% off

DREAM PAIRS Women's Fuzzy Cozy Slippers Soft, plush and impossibly comfortable, these cozy slippers are the ultimate treat for chilly mornings and slow Sundays. A must-have comfort buy at a can’t-miss price. $46.63 on Amazon (was $59.99)

15% off

50% off

Sloane Tote in Vegan Suede Soft vegan suede and a streamlined silhouette make the Sloane Tote a go-to for everyday. It’s spacious, versatile and endlessly wearable. $48 at Oak+Fort (was $94)

Best home deals

22% off

Ecobee New Smart Thermostat Stay cozy and save energy with the ecobee Smart Thermostat, designed to learn your preferences and adjust for the perfect temperature. With its sleek design and smart features, it’s like having a personal climate assistant right at home. $257.91 on Amazon (was $329.99) 296.99 at Best Buy (was $599.99)

20% off

Cold Press Juicer Squeeze out the freshest juices with the Fretta Cold Press Juicer – your new best friend for healthy, delicious drinks. With its sleek design and quiet operation, it’s the perfect way to start your day on a fresh note. $79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

38% off

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Experience powerful cleaning with Dyson’s strong suction and advanced filtration that captures 99.97% of fine dust. Engineered for pet owners, it offers up to 60 minutes of run time and easily converts to a handheld for versatile, whole-home cleaning. $499.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

20% off

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner Simplify family life with the smart family calendar. This 15-inch WiFi-connected HD touchscreen organizes events, chores, and schedules with colour-coded assignments for each family member. Easy to set up and compatible with major calendars, it syncs seamlessly and can be wall-mounted or displayed on a stand for effortless planning. $359 on Amazon (was $449)

16% off

SMEG 50's Retro Style Aesthetic 7-Cup Kettle The kettle on everyone’s wish list, this stainless steel kettle features a powder-coated body, soft-opening lid, and a removable limescale filter for easy cleaning. And it comes complete with super-fast boiling and automatic shut-off at 100 degrees celsius. $229.95 at Wayfair (was $275)

