SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Black Friday Canada: Your ultimate guide to must-shop deals

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted November 24, 2025 7:00 am
2 min read
Black Friday deals 2025 View image in full screen
Black Friday is almost here, with early deals already dropping. From Apple, Jenny Bird and SMEG to unexpected finds, we’ve sifted through the sales so you don’t have to.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready to flex those deal-hunting muscles–the countdown to Black Friday is on (some deals have already dropped!), and Canada’s sales are not holding back. Whether you’re eyeing a game-changing beauty gadget, cozy home upgrades or the tech toy you’ve been dreaming of, this roundup has it all. From beloved brands like Apple, Jenny Bird and SMEG to hidden gems, we’ve done the deal-digging for you, curating only the crème de la crème of sales. Grab your coffee (or cocoa!), settle in, and let’s make your Black Friday shopping spree the best one yet. (Plus, stay tuned for our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals–coming soon.)

 

Story continues below advertisement

Best beauty deals

25% off

NYX Professional Makeup Buttermelt Blush
This silky, blendable blush delivers a soft-focus flush with zero effort. The buttery texture melts into skin instantly, giving cheeks that diffused, airbrushed glow TikTok can’t stop talking about.
$11.98 on Amazon (was $15.96)

 

42% off

Foreo Bear Black Friday Deals
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
This coveted, FDA-cleared device tones, firms and lifts facial muscles with four types of microcurrent. In just one week, you’ll begin to improve wrinkles, elasticity and skin texture.
$249.5 on Amazon (was $429)

 

25% off

Tatcha The Longevity Serum
A luxe, lightweight serum powered by Tatcha’s advanced Longevity Complex to visibly smooth, firm and hydrate. It strengthens the skin barrier with every use, leaving you looking refreshed and radiant as ever.
$90 on Tatcha.com (was $120)
Story continues below advertisement

32% off

Black Friday deals 2025
Five Minute Morning
MERIT’s bestselling routine-in-a-kit features everything you need for a polished, natural-looking glow in under five minutes, including the brand’s iconic complexion stick, mascara and flush balm.
$140.80 on Meritbeauty.com (was $206)

 

25% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
The viral multi-styler that redefined at-home blowouts. With intelligent airflow and multiple attachments, it dries, curls, smooths and shapes with minimal heat damage–and maximum envy.
$599.99 on amazon (was $799.99)

 

30% off

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Oil Free Face Moisturizer
The iconic gel-cream moisturizer that delivers deep, long-lasting hydration for plump, glow-all-day skin. It’s lightweight, oil-free and a staple in beauty lovers’ routines everywhere.
$81.90 on amazon (was $117.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque – $39.20

Ionic Nano Face Steamer – $39.95

Vichy Liftactiv Collagen Facial Night Cream – $55.96

Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer – $70.39

NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand – $151.95

 

Best tech deals

49% off

Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Experience immersive sound with Beats’ Custom Acoustic Platform. With 40 hours of battery life and personalized spatial audio, these headphones offer seamless compatibility, crystal-clear calls and a ten-minute charge for four more hours of play.
$239.95 on Amazon (was $469.95) $239.99 at Best Buy (was $469.99)

 

Story continues below advertisement

14% off

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip
Unleash your creativity with the Apple 2025 MacBook Air, powered by the M4 Pro chip for lightning-fast performance. With its sleek design and stunning display, this laptop makes every task feel fun.
$1199 on Amazon (was $1399) $1,199.99 at Best Buy (was $1,399)

 

45% off

Mini Power Bank
Small but mighty, this compact charger keeps your essentials powered up on the go. Perfect for travel, commutes and emergencies, it slips easily into any pocket or bag without weighing you down.
$28.99 on Amazon (was $52.99)

 

24% off

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Mini LED The Frame Pro 4K Smart TV
Art display by day, cinematic brilliance by night. Samsung’s Mini LED Frame Pro turns your wall into a gallery while delivering crisp 4K picture, rich contrast and a seamlessly sleek profile.
$2498 on Amazon (was $3298)
Story continues below advertisement

 

13% off

Garmin vívoactive 5
Track steps, stress, sleep, workouts and more with Garmin’s ultra-smart, ultra-light fitness watch. With built-in GPS and health insights, it’s perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their wellness routine.
$279.98 on Amazon (was $317.19)

 

You may also like:

Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $39.99

Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.10

ASUS Vivobook – $399

Kindle Scribe (32 GB) – $229.99

Oura Ring 4 – $469.99

 

Best fashion deals

15% off

Jenny Bird Black Friday Celeste Bracelet
Jenny Bird Celeste Bracelet
Adorn your wrists with this modern beaded bracelet featuring luminous metal spheres. Adjustable with three non-removable extender rings for versatile wear, it’s finished in high-polish gold for a timeless, elegant touch.
$151 at Jenny Bird
Story continues below advertisement

 

29% off

SAXX Men's Vibe Super Soft Boxer Briefs
This three-pack of SAXX underwear features ultra-soft, moisture-wicking fabric, a slim fit, and patented pouch for chafe-free support. Built-in tech ensures ergonomic comfort and easy care for everyday wear.
$69.27 on Amazon (was $97.95)
More Recommendations

 

22% off

DREAM PAIRS Women's Fuzzy Cozy Slippers
Soft, plush and impossibly comfortable, these cozy slippers are the ultimate treat for chilly mornings and slow Sundays. A must-have comfort buy at a can’t-miss price.
$46.63 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

15% off

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts
These bestselling shapewear shorts are the perfect snug fit. No matter the occasion, they provide comfort and control under any outfit, so your waist and thighs feel supported and slimmed.
$32.29 on Amazon (was $37.99) $59.98 at Shapermint (was $120)
Story continues below advertisement

 

50% off

best Black Friday sales 2025
Sloane Tote in Vegan Suede
Soft vegan suede and a streamlined silhouette make the Sloane Tote a go-to for everyday. It’s spacious, versatile and endlessly wearable.
$48 at Oak+Fort (was $94)

 

You may also like:

Men’s Leather Dress Belt – $14.23

Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves for Women – $29.99

Women Platform Sneakers – $42.99

Citizen Quartz Men’s Watch – $109.20

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses – $327.20

 

Best home deals

22% off

Ecobee New Smart Thermostat
Stay cozy and save energy with the ecobee Smart Thermostat, designed to learn your preferences and adjust for the perfect temperature. With its sleek design and smart features, it’s like having a personal climate assistant right at home.
$257.91 on Amazon (was $329.99) 296.99 at Best Buy (was $599.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

20% off

Cold Press Juicer
Squeeze out the freshest juices with the Fretta Cold Press Juicer – your new best friend for healthy, delicious drinks. With its sleek design and quiet operation, it’s the perfect way to start your day on a fresh note.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

 

38% off

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum
Experience powerful cleaning with Dyson’s strong suction and advanced filtration that captures 99.97% of fine dust. Engineered for pet owners, it offers up to 60 minutes of run time and easily converts to a handheld for versatile, whole-home cleaning.
$499.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

 

20% off

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner
Simplify family life with the smart family calendar. This 15-inch WiFi-connected HD touchscreen organizes events, chores, and schedules with colour-coded assignments for each family member. Easy to set up and compatible with major calendars, it syncs seamlessly and can be wall-mounted or displayed on a stand for effortless planning.
$359 on Amazon (was $449)
Story continues below advertisement

 

16% off

SMEG kettle Black Friday Deals
SMEG 50's Retro Style Aesthetic 7-Cup Kettle
The kettle on everyone’s wish list, this stainless steel kettle features a powder-coated body, soft-opening lid, and a removable limescale filter for easy cleaning. And it comes complete with super-fast boiling and automatic shut-off at 100 degrees celsius.
$229.95 at Wayfair (was $275)

 

You may also like:

Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $62.65

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve – $89.98

10-Piece High Carbon Japan Kitchen Knife Set – $99.99

Our Place Always Pan – $169.00

Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker – $139.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices