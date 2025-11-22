10 Black Friday wellness steals too good to pass up

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Black Friday has officially kicked off early, which means this is the moment to snag high-quality finds–for way less. From soundcore‘s high-tech sleep earbuds and Our Place‘s countertop oven that basically does it all to the ultimate headache reliever set by Saje, these 10 picks deliver comfort, calm and well-being at can’t-miss prices. Read on for the best Black Friday wellness deals of 2025 and get ready to treat yourself (and everyone on your holiday list).
Meet the at-home spa upgrade everyone’s raving about. Combining targeted cooling therapy with LED light technology, this mask works to soothe stressed skin, reduce puffiness and dial up your natural radiance.
Comments