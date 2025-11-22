10 Black Friday wellness steals too good to pass up

Send this page to someone via email

Black Friday has officially kicked off early, which means this is the moment to snag high-quality finds–for way less. From soundcore‘s high-tech sleep earbuds and Our Place‘s countertop oven that basically does it all to the ultimate headache reliever set by Saje, these 10 picks deliver comfort, calm and well-being at can’t-miss prices. Read on for the best Black Friday wellness deals of 2025 and get ready to treat yourself (and everyone on your holiday list).

13% off

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser A minimalist’s dream, this cult-favourite porcelain diffuser elevates any space with fragrant, spa-like mist–and it blends in beautifully with décor. $111.99 on amazon (was $159.99)

20% off

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR Lightweight, yet packed with advanced biometrics, this wellness ring tracks sleep, recovery and activity with impressive accuracy. It’s the perfect upgrade for anyone optimizing their daily routine. $329 on Amazon (was $410)

41% off

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender A powerhouse for healthy smoothies and soups, this bestselling blender has it all. Its variable speed control and high-performance motor deliver professional-level creations every time. $399.99 on Amazon (was $679.95)

29% off

Oral-B iO Series 4 Electric Toothbrush Healthier gums and cleaner teeth start here! With four smart modes, a built-in pressure sensor and a travel case, the iO4 brings pro-level oral care to your routine. $99.97 on Amazon (was $139.99)

30% off

Sports Research Sweet Sweat Gel Kick your cardio or strength session up a notch. This bestselling gel is designed to enhance circulation and sweat, making workouts feel more effective and energizing. $29.37 on Amazon (was $41.95)

21% off

Soundcore Sleep A30 by Anker Sleep Earbuds Drift into deep, uninterrupted sleep with noise-masking earbuds engineered for comfort. They’re tiny, ultra-soft and perfect for light sleepers and frequent travellers. $219.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

25% off

Bye Bye Headaches A soothing essential oil blend that helps ease tension with peppermint, eucalyptus and rosemary–this set is sure to become your new go-to for stressful days or screen-heavy evenings. $61.50 at Saje (was $82)

21% off

Our Place Wonder Oven Air fry, bake, roast, toast–this compact oven does it all and looks chic while doing it. It’s a kitchen essential for quick, healthy meals. $189 on Amazon (was $240)

10% off (with code EXTRA10)

Shark™ CryoGlow™ Cooling + LED Face Mask Meet the at-home spa upgrade everyone’s raving about. Combining targeted cooling therapy with LED light technology, this mask works to soothe stressed skin, reduce puffiness and dial up your natural radiance. $499.99 on Sharkninja.ca

24% off

GoodProtein Collagen Booster Powder Support healthy hair, skin, nails and joints with this clean, easy-mixing collagen booster. Add it to smoothies, coffee or your morning oats. $30.59 on Amazon (was $35.99)

